Monkey Breaks Into ATM, And The Surveillance Footage Is Bananas

It sounds bananas, but it looks like monkeys are engaging in serious criminal behaviour in Delhi, India.

Security cameras at a local branch of the State Bank of India recently captured video of a monkey ripping open the front panel of an ATM, according to the Hindustan Times.

But while the monkey appears to have committed the crime of vandalism, it is apparently no thief.

The video shows the primate pulling off a piece of plastic to play with, before scurrying away without taking any cash.