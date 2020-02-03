More Than 200 Australians Evacuated From China On A Qantas 747 As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Getty Images Australians evacuated from China headed for Christmas Island. (Photo by Scott Fisher/Getty Images)

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said 243 citizens and permanent residents evacuated Wuhan on Monday on an Australian government-chartered aircraft, fleeing the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 361 people. The 243 people will be quarantined in a detention centre on Christmas Island, a remote island in the Indian Ocean off WA’s northwest coast. The island is much closer to Indonesia than the Australian mainland. The Australian-run centre has in the past been used to detain asylum seekers.

“We have prioritised vulnerable and isolated Australians which is reflected in the fact that 89 of the Australians on the flight are under 16 and five are under two,” Payne told reporters in Canberra. All passengers and crew were being given masks and hand sanitiser, and the crew were being told to remain on the upper deck of the plane other than for manning the doors. The aircraft has medical grade air filters, which eliminate 99% of particles, including viruses, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said. “It’s a lot safer, a lot cleaner than being in a restaurant, in an office,” he said. The Qantas Airways plane had been scheduled to leave Wuhan late on Sunday but experienced some delays as China checked the temperatures of those departing. The Qantas flight will go to an air force base in WA, from where the government will fly the passengers to Christmas Island, an Australian territory in the Indian Ocean 1,500 km from the mainland, where they will be kept in the controversial immigration detention centre. Payne said the evacuees will be transported to Christmas Island on Australian military flights.

James D. Morgan via Getty Images All passengers and crew were given masks and hand sanitiser, and the crew remained on the upper deck. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)