More Than A Third Of Women Have Unwillingly Been Choked, Gagged Or Spat On During Sex

More than a third of women have been unwillingly slapped, choked, gagged or spat on during sex, new research shows.

The survey of more than 2,000 women aged 18-39 found 38% who had experienced these acts said it was unwanted “at least some of the time”. Another 31% said they had experienced these acts in circumstances where they were wanted. The final 31% surveyed said they had no experience, didn’t know or preferred not to say if they’d experienced them.

The research, conducted by the company Savanta ComRes for BBC Radio 5 Live, has sparked renewed concern about the apparent rise of violence during sex. Members of the BDSM community, however, point out that these acts can be consensual – the problem exists when either person is pressured into participating in such an act, or it is displayed without warning, with no consent.

Adina Claire, acting co-chief executive of Women’s Aid, told the BBC the latest stats indicated how “frequently sexual violence is being experienced by women under 40”. “Consenting to have sex with someone does not lessen the seriousness of slapping or choking someone,” she said.

The research comes after a man was found guilty of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane to death. Throughout the trial, the man – whose name is subject to a suppression order – had claimed Millane’s death was accidental and occurred during “rough” sexual intercourse.