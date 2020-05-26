ASSOCIATED PRESS Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, May 1, 2020. Morrison stands firm on his call for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus and denied any motivation other than to prevent such a pandemic happening again. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

Australia’s economy must not become reliant on government stimulus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Tuesday, as Canberra unwinds state support and accelerates plans to spur growth. Australia has reported just over 7,100 COVID-19 infections, including 102 deaths. That is well below the equivalent numbers reported by many other developed countries, an achievement the government attributes to tough social distancing rules that have prevented local hospitals from being swamped with coronavirus patients but taken a heavy toll on the economy. Australia’s government and central bank have pledged more than $250 billion to cushion the economic blow, but Morrison will say the stimulus must come to an end.