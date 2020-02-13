Movers Accidentally Destroy World-Famous Pianist's $200,000 Piano

Movers dropped a rare and expensive grand piano belonging to one of the world’s leading pianists, damaging it beyond repair.

Canadian musician Angela Hewitt detailed the accidental destruction of her F278 Fazioli — worth an estimated $200,000 — in a poignant Facebook post.

“I adored this piano. It was my best friend, best companion,” wrote the Italy-based pianist, who had been at a recording session in Berlin. “I loved how it felt when I was recording ― giving me the possibility to do anything I wanted.”

“I hope my piano will be happy in piano heaven,” she added.