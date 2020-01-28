MSNBC Anchor Denies Saying Slur During Kobe Bryant Clip

MSNBC anchor Alison Morris denied saying a slur when broadcasting the news of basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s shocking death on Sunday.

The former Los Angeles Laker died in a private helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was among those confirmed dead.

Morris was talking about Bryant’s death when some thought they heard her say “n****rs” in a now-viral clip.