MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle revealed to viewers Monday that she and her family are recovering from COVID-19.

After opening her segment with harrowing figures about the country’s record-high numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations and new cases, Ruhle said she was among them.

“After testing positive for COVID-19, I have spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed isolating and taking all the precautions needed to protect myself, my family, and my community,” she said.

“My husband and my kids — they have it, too. We still don’t know how we got it, but we’re getting better, and we are very, very lucky.”

She said she was on the mend and would be broadcasting from home where she will isolate until she’s certain she’s no longer contagious and positive for the virus.