Mum Covers Her ICU Nurse Daughter In A Sheet Just So They Can Hug

Although they only live 15 minutes away from each another, Cheryl Norton and her daughter Kelsey Kerr had not touched one another in a month — and that was tough for them. "We've always been big huggers," Kerr, 28, explained to Good Morning America on Wednesday. "And it's been pretty unusual." The mother and daughter have been practicing strict social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic for a few reasons. Norton, 64, and her husband are vulnerable to the virus due to their ages and preexisting medical conditions. Kerr is an ICU nurse and due to her close proximity to patients with the virus, she didn't want to risk transmitting it to her mom.

Due to this, Kerr and Norton have gotten into a strange rhythm the past few weeks. When Kerr needs to pick something up at her mom’s house in Blue Ash, Ohio, she backs her car into the driveway. Norton then plops whatever her daughter needs into the trunk, and Kerr drives away. But when Kerr stopped by her mom’s house in last week to pick up prayer squares for her patients, Norton couldn’t suppress her inner snuggle-monster any longer. In a completely spontaneous move, Norton grabbed a sheet from her laundry basket, draped it over Kerr (who was wearing a face mask) and gave her daughter a hug outside.

Liz Dufour/USA TODAY NETWORK Cheryl Norton, of Blue Ash, Ohio, gives her ICU nurse daughter a spontaneous hug by putting a sheet over her.