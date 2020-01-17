I'm a Mum Who Nearly Died Of Sepsis Because I Didn’t ‘Have Time To Be Sick’

Photo Courtesy of Kristina Wright Right after I was moved out of the intensive care unit, my kids were allowed to visit me.

What does self-care look like for a mom? I know magazines and social media make self-care look like a day reading a novel on the beach, or an afternoon watching Hallmark Channel movies. But for me, on a beautiful spring day in 2015, self-care looked like accepting the need for medical treatment so I wouldn’t die. I had made it through that winter without getting sick, which is basically a miracle when you’re a mom of two young children, and I was happy, at peace, and feeling good! Then I started feeling… not so good. I figured it was allergies, or even a cold catching up to me after a healthy winter. I ignored it, as most moms with young kids tend to ignore anything less than a full-on medical emergency, and pushed on, taking some vitamin C and ibuprofen. I remember thinking “just my luck” and being annoyed at the nuisance of feeling lousy during a busy week that included Easter and my husband’s birthday. Within 72 hours of grudgingly climbing into bed immediately after dinner because I was too exhausted to stay up any longer, I was in the back of an ambulance headed for the hospital. What happened? The hours in between are a blur of memories: My little boys standing by the bed asking if I felt like playing, my husband checking on me to see if I needed anything, and me saying, “I’m OK. I just need more sleep.” But it turned out I didn’t need more sleep. I needed emergency medical care. In addition to having pneumonia, I was in septic shock, a condition where the toxins from infection trigger a full-body inflammatory response. My kidneys were failing and my blood pressure and electrolytes were dangerously low. I was, quite literally, dying. And I didn’t even know it. Riding in the back of an ambulance, feeling every bump and turn, my few coherent thoughts ricocheted from, “This is silly. I’m not that sick,” to, “Oh my God, what have I done?” I had a birthday cake to bake and Easter baskets to build. I had responsibilities and deadlines. I didn’t have time for this. It’s funny now, in a morbid sort of way. It wasn’t until after I had spent 12 hours in the emergency room and was finally moved to a bed in the intensive care unit that I learned the severity of my condition. The diagnosis of septic shock and severe sepsis didn’t really set off any warning bells for me. I had heard the terms only while watching TV shows like ”Grey’s Anatomy.” I had some vague sense that my condition was a serious one, but I was too foggy-brained to consider what that meant in real life, to my life. Sepsis, I learned, is the body’s dangerous and life-threatening response to an infection. My body was shutting down due to severe infection. I experienced everything that was happening to me in a haze — the three IVs in the ER, the move to the brightly-lit and extremely well-staffed ICU, the cavalcade of doctors and nurses who came in and out of my room. It felt like I was watching it all from a distance. This wasn’t happening to me. It was just a dream. I’d sleep for a few hours and wake up refreshed. Later, the consensus of the doctors would be that I had rapidly progressed from norovirus to pneumonia to sepsis. The mortality rate for severe sepsis is around 50%. Fifty percent. Nearly everything I learned about sepsis came after the ER and ICU, when I was finally able to keep food down and sit up on my own, when I was starting to feel like myself again. When I was no longer in danger of dying. One of the many doctors I saw during my week-long stay in the hospital told me, “If you’d waited even 12 more hours, you’d likely be dead.”

Photo Courtesy of Kristina Wright The day before I was discharged.