38 adults and one teenage body found

25-year-old man from Northern Ireland arrested

Lorry container appears to be refrigerated unit

Temperatures in such units can be as low as -25C

Bodies not yet identified

Thought to have arrived in the country from Zeebrugge

Police cordon in place at Waterglade Industrial Park A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of 39 dead bodies in a lorry container in Essex in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Early indications suggest 38 of the deceased are adults and one is a teenager. A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A cordon has been put in place and access to and from the Waterglade Industrial Park, Grays, where the lorry container was found, remains closed. An Essex Police statement said: “Originally, we reported that the lorry had travelled into the country through Holyhead on Saturday 19 October. “After further enquiries, we now believe that the trailer travelled from Zeebrugge into Purfleet, and docked in the Thurrock area shortly after 12:30am this morning. The tractor unit of the lorry is believed to have originated in Northern Ireland. “We believe the lorry and trailer left the port shortly after 1.05am.”

PA Wire/PA Images Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate

“The driver of the lorry, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder. “A cordon has remained in place at Eastern Avenue for most of the day and this remains in place.” At a press conference at Grays police station, deputy chief constable Pippa Mills said: “I’m unable to say at this stage how long the cordon will be in place. “But please let me reassure you that my officers and partners will be doing everything they can to release the scene as soon as possible.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS An aerial view as police forensic officers attend the scene

We have set up a casualty bureau for people to call if they are concerned about relatives following the incident in #Grays.



The Casualty Bureau Numbers are 0800 056 0944 for callers living in the UK, or 0207 158 0010 for callers dialling from outside the UK. pic.twitter.com/hP9GydBFge — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 23, 2019

Road Haulage Association chief executive Richard Burnett said the container appeared to be a refrigerated unit and described conditions for anyone inside as “absolutely horrendous”. Temperatures in such units can be as low as -25C if frozen products are being transported, causing humans to “lose their lives pretty quickly”, he said. He went on: “It’s going to be dark. If the fridge is running it’s going to be incredibly cold. “The only place to go to the toilet is on board the back of the trailer. You can imagine if they’ve been in there for days then there will be faeces, there will be urine.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex.

I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 23, 2019