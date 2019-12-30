LIFE
30/12/2019 2:50 PM AEDT

25 Must-See Beauty Moments Of 2019

To Judge Judy's clip-in ponytail and beyond.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lizzo all blessed us with major hair and makeup moments this year.

Celebrities often talk about the “village” it takes to get them, above-average-looking people, ready for an event. But it’s for good reason: Hairstylists and makeup artists work tirelessly behind the scenes to create aesthetically pleasing masterpieces, from the subtle and delicate to the wild and outrageous.

A few of those looks — 25, to be exact — sparkled a bit more brightly in our 2019 memories than others. We thought it only fitting to pay homage to the talented artistry and eye-catching results ― and we don’t just mean Billy Porter’s Met Gala glam

There was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fiery red lip, Judge Judy’s clip-in ponytail, and Michelle Obama’s entire book tour. There was Megan Rapinoe at the ESPYs, Lizzo at the American Music Awards, Lizzo basically everywhere she went, and so many more. 

Check out 25 of our must-see beauty moments from 2019 below. 

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on the day of her congressional swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Jan 3. Her favorite red lip is Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Lip in Beso.
  • Janelle Monáe
    Janelle Monáe
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    Janelle Monáe at the Golden Globes after-party in Los Angeles on Jan. 6. Makeup by Jessica Smalls using Armani products. Hair by Nikki Nelms.
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
    Tracee Ellis Ross
    Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
    Tracee Ellis Ross at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 10. Makeup by ﻿Lisa Storey using Pat McGrath products. Hair by Araxi Lindsey.
  • Awkwafina
    Awkwafina
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Awkwafina at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. Makeup by Mai Quynh using Kiehl's and Armani products. Hair by Anh Co Tran.
  • Lady Gaga
    Lady Gaga
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Lady Gaga at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. Makeup by Sarah Nicole Tanno﻿. Hair by ﻿Frederic Aspiras.
  • Zoë Kravitz
    Zoë Kravitz
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    Zoë Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. Makeup by Nina Park using YSL products, hair by Nikki Nelms.
  • Judge Judy Sheindlin
    Judge Judy Sheindlin
    David Crotty via Getty Images
    Judge Judy Sheindlin at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on May 5. Sheindlin's clip-in ponytail caused quite a stir when it premiered this year. 
  • Sophie Turner
    Sophie Turner
    Jennifer Graylock - PA Images via Getty Images
    Sophie Turner at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6. Makeup by Georgie Eisdell using Pat McGrath products, hair by Christian Wood.
  • Lupita Nyong'o
    Lupita Nyong'o
    Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
    Lupita Nyong'o at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6. Makeup by Nick Barose. Hair by Vernon Francois.
  • Ashley Graham
    Ashley Graham
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images
    Ashley Graham at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6. Makeup by Kate Synnott. Hair by Justine Marjan
  • Billy Porter
    Billy Porter
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    Billy Porter at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6. Makeup by La Sonya Gunter using Pat McGrath products. 
  • Elle Fanning
    Elle Fanning
    Mike Coppola/MG19 via Getty Images
    Elle Fanning at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6. Makeup by Erin Ayanian Monroe. Nails by Mar y Sol Inzerillo. Hair by Jenda.
  • Michelle Obama
    Michelle Obama
    Paras Griffin via Getty Images
    Michelle Obama during a stop on her book tour in Atlanta on May 11. Makeup by Carl Ray. Hair by Yene Damtew.
  • Issa Rae
    Issa Rae
    Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
    Issa Rae at the Women in Film Gala in Los Angeles on June 12. Makeup by Joanna Simkin. Hair by Ashley Noel
  • Megan Rapinoe
    Megan Rapinoe
    Rich Fury via Getty Images
    Megan Rapinoe at the ESPYs in Los Angeles on July 10. Makeup by Joanna Simkin. Hair by Riawana Capri
  • Missy Elliott
    Marie Claire / Micaiah Carter
    Missy Elliott on the August 2019 Marie Claire cover. Makeup by Alexandra Butler. Hair by ﻿Kellon Deryck.
  • The Duchess of Cambridge
    The Duchess of Cambridge
    AARON CHOWN via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on Princess Charlotte's first day of school in London on Sept. 5. 
  • Jennifer Lopez
    Jennifer Lopez
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Jennifer Lopez at the "Hustlers" premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7.
  • Jonathan Van Ness
    Jonathan Van Ness
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    Jonathan Van Ness at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 4. Hair and makeup by Jonathan Van Ness and Patty Carrillo
  • Mandy Moore
    Mandy Moore
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Mandy Moore at the Emmys in Los Angeles on Sept. 11. Makeup by Jenn Streicher. Hair by Ashley Streicher
  • Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
    Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during the royal tour to South Africa on Oct. 2.
  • Dakota Johnson
    Dakota Johnson
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    Dakota Johnson at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. 
  • Lizzo
    Lizzo
    Emma McIntyre/AMA2019 via Getty Images
    Lizzo performing at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. Makeup by Alexx Mayo. Hair by Shelby Swain.
  • Big Freedia and Kesha
    Big Freedia and Kesha
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    Big Freedia and Kesha at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. Big Freedia's makeup by Laken LaSheir. Kesha's makeup by Vittorio Masecchia.
  • Rihanna
    Rihanna
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Rihanna at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 2. Makeup by Priscilla Ono using Fenty products. Hair by Yusef Williams
