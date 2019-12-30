Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lizzo all blessed us with major hair and makeup moments this year.

Celebrities often talk about the “village” it takes to get them, above-average-looking people, ready for an event. But it’s for good reason: Hairstylists and makeup artists work tirelessly behind the scenes to create aesthetically pleasing masterpieces, from the subtle and delicate to the wild and outrageous.

A few of those looks — 25, to be exact — sparkled a bit more brightly in our 2019 memories than others. We thought it only fitting to pay homage to the talented artistry and eye-catching results ― and we don’t just mean Billy Porter’s Met Gala glam.

There was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fiery red lip, Judge Judy’s clip-in ponytail, and Michelle Obama’s entire book tour. There was Megan Rapinoe at the ESPYs, Lizzo at the American Music Awards, Lizzo basically everywhere she went, and so many more.

Check out 25 of our must-see beauty moments from 2019 below.