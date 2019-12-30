Celebrities often talk about the “village” it takes to get them, above-average-looking people, ready for an event. But it’s for good reason: Hairstylists and makeup artists work tirelessly behind the scenes to create aesthetically pleasing masterpieces, from the subtle and delicate to the wild and outrageous.
A few of those looks — 25, to be exact — sparkled a bit more brightly in our 2019 memories than others. We thought it only fitting to pay homage to the talented artistry and eye-catching results ― and we don’t just mean Billy Porter’s Met Gala glam.
There was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fiery red lip, Judge Judy’s clip-in ponytail, and Michelle Obama’s entire book tour. There was Megan Rapinoe at the ESPYs, Lizzo at the American Music Awards, Lizzo basically everywhere she went, and so many more.
Check out 25 of our must-see beauty moments from 2019 below.
-
Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSAUL LOEB via Getty Images
-
Janelle MonáeGregg DeGuire via Getty Images
-
Tracee Ellis RossDan MacMedan via Getty Images
-
AwkwafinaSteve Granitz via Getty Images
-
Lady GagaFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Zoë KravitzDia Dipasupil via Getty Images
-
Judge Judy SheindlinDavid Crotty via Getty Images
-
Sophie TurnerJennifer Graylock - PA Images via Getty Images
-
Lupita Nyong'oRabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
-
Ashley GrahamTheo Wargo via Getty Images
-
Billy PorterDia Dipasupil via Getty Images
-
Elle FanningMike Coppola/MG19 via Getty Images
-
Michelle ObamaParas Griffin via Getty Images
-
Issa RaeEmma McIntyre via Getty Images
-
Megan RapinoeRich Fury via Getty Images
-
Missy ElliottMarie Claire / Micaiah Carter
-
The Duchess of CambridgeAARON CHOWN via Getty Images
-
Jennifer LopezFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Jonathan Van NessAxelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
-
Mandy MooreFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of SussexKarwai Tang via Getty Images
-
Dakota JohnsonJordan Strauss/Invision/AP
-
LizzoEmma McIntyre/AMA2019 via Getty Images
-
Big Freedia and KeshaTaylor Hill via Getty Images
-
RihannaSamir Hussein via Getty Images