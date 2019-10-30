My Rape Stopped Me Dating. But I Still Crave A Relationship

I haven’t had sex in two years, ever since my boyfriend and I broke up after a disastrous six-month relationship. I’ve been in several situations with friends of friends or acquaintances where it could have happened – someone literally in my bed asking to have sex. But I just don’t want to.

In 2015, I was on a solo backpacking trip across Australia. I was 22 and already living out there at the time – I’d taken a year out from university on a student exchange to Melbourne. But I’d just broken up with a guy and wanted to get away from the city for a bit.

I was on Fraser Island, camping in a remote area with no phone signal. One night I got drunk with my tour group, so drunk I was sick, and I decided I didn’t want to sleep in my tent. I relocated to the van where our tour guide was sleeping. In the middle of the night, I woke up to find him on top of me, raping me. I’d been wearing a bikini and he’d taken the bottoms off.

I froze because I didn’t know what was happening, but he noticed I’d woken up and stopped. I confronted him and he made up some excuse about being drunk. He went to sleep and I tried to do the same.

The next morning I woke up to find he’d put my bikini bottoms on the bonnet of a nearby car, in front of everyone else in my group. When I confided in some of them what had happened, they laughed and thought I was joking and that we’d just slept together. We hadn’t – I knew he had a family, a wife and four children.

There was a lake swim planned that day. I didn’t want to go but the alternative was sitting with him waiting for everyone to come back, so I went. I only had one bikini with me, the one I was wearing the night before – it didn’t occur to me till later that when I went in the water it washed off any potential DNA evidence – my mind had just been on one thing, getting away from him.

That night we went back to a hostel and I hid in my room, too afraid to even go to the supermarket across the road to get food.