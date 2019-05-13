Passengers said smoke filled the aircraft as it landed — but no injuries have been reported.

According to the AFP news agency, 89 people, including seven crew members, were on board the Embraer-190 jet. It had flown about 400 miles north from the Myanmar capital of Yangon to Mandalay, a historic city popular with tourists.

Myanmar officials said the pilot, Captain Myat Moe Aung, had been preparing to land the plane when a “technical fault” prevented him from dropping the front landing gear.