Nancy Pelosi's Brother, Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III, Dies

Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III, the eldest brother of US Democratic party politician Nancy Pelosi, has died.

In a statement released Sunday, Pelosi said her family is “devastated by the loss of our patriarch,” calling him “the finest public servant I have ever known.”

“His life and leadership were a tribute to the Catholic values with which we were raised: faith, family, patriotism,” she continued. “He profoundly believed, as did our parents, that public service was a noble calling and that we all had a responsibility to help others.”

According to The Baltimore Sun, D’Alesandro died Sunday of stroke complications. He was 90.