House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called on House Democratic leaders to begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” she said Thursday, in what was billed as a special announcement about the “status” of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump. Lawmakers on two congressional committees have held impeachment hearings over the last few weeks.

The timing makes it likely there will be a House vote on the articles before lawmakers adjourn for the holidays later this month and a Senate trial beginning in January.

Pelosi said the testimony proved that “the president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution.”

“The facts are uncontested: The president abused his power,” she said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Things turned personal at a press conference two hours later when Pelosi was asked a question about whether she “hates” Trump.

“Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?” the reporter asked.

Pelosi stopped and pointed at the reporter: “I don’t hate anybody.”

She also called the President “cruel” when it came to immigration and “in denial” on climate change.

“And as a Catholic I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me,” she said.

“Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”