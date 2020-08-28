Nancy Pelosi Doesn't Think Joe Biden Should Debate Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to have their first presidential debate on Sept. 29, but Nancy Pelosi doesn’t seem that excited about it.

The House Speaker told reporters on Thursday that she doesn’t see the point in having any presidential debates this year.

Her reasoning: “skullduggery.”

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said, adding that she doesn’t want them to be “an exercise in skullduggery.”

“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” she said.

Pelosi predicted that in the upcoming debate the president will “probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency; he does that every day.”

“But I think it will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about,” Pelosi added. “And they’re not to be about skullduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds, much less the democratic process.”

If Biden asked for her opinion, Pelosi would tell him not to “dignify that conversation with Donald Trump,” she said.

Biden’s campaign has a different opinion on the matter and made that clear a short time later.

As long as the debate commission sticks to the rules it sets, the former veep told reporters that he plans not only to debate Trump but also to be “fact-checker on the floor.”