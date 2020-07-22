US politician Nancy Pelosi repeatedly called the coronavirus the “Trump virus” on Tuesday as she slammed President Donald Trump’s disastrous handling of the pandemic.

Appearing on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with Wolf Blitzer, Pelosi said Trump — who in his earlier coronavirus briefing, his first since April, finally urged people to wear face masks and admitted the crisis will “get worse before it gets better” — appeared to have “recognised the mistakes that he has made by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition this is not a hoax.”

“It is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction,” the speaker continued. “And in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus.”

Blitzer asked Pelosi what she meant with the turn of phrase.