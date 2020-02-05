Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Speech

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her printed copy of US president Donald Trump’s speech at the conclusion of his State of the Union address on Tuesday. The dramatic moment showed the country’s highest-ranking Democrat tear and then toss the pages behind Trump’s back as he embraced a standing ovation at the conclusion of his controversial address. The bitter feud between the pair followed Trump earlier snubbing her outstretched hand at the start of his speech and the impeachment proceedings brought by Pelosi’s party.

ASSOCIATED PRESS House speaker Nancy Pelosi tears her copy of president Donald Trump's State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress.

Trump avoided the subject of his impeachment in his pugnacious 80-minute speech, but the scars from the battle were evident with fellow Republicans giving him standing ovations while rival Democrats for the most part remained seated. Seeing Pelosi for the first time since she stormed out of a White House meeting four months ago, he declined to shake her outstretched hand as he gave her a copy of his remarks before starting his speech. When his speech ended, Pelosi stood and tore up her copy of the remarks he had handed her, later telling reporters it was “the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative”. Pelosi, who dropped her opposition to impeachment and allowed Democratic lawmakers to seek the charges against him, sat stoically and grim-faced behind Trump and paged through a paper copy of his speech.

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTUpic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020