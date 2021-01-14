Nancy Pelosi Subtly Jabs Trump With Impeachment Vote Suit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a quiet but pointed fashion statement during the second impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump that paid homage to his first impeachment proceeding. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 232-197 in favour of Trump’s impeachment and ahead of the debate, Pelosi arrived in a familiar dark suit. Those who tuned in to the impeachment debate at the House in December 2019, when Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, will remember Pelosi’s look. She wore the same suit to both debates.

Pelosi making a statement with her outfit.



She's dressed in all black and wearing her power broach: the Mace of the Republic, which symbolizes the legislative authority of the House of Representatives.



Here's Pelosi on the House floor with her broach vs a pic of the mace. pic.twitter.com/D0lw3ciR7S — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 18, 2019

The lawmaker made a subtle change from 2019 on Wednesday with her accessories. In 2019, she wore a gold brooch of the Mace of the Republic on her suit. The symbol is indicative of the House of Representatives’ authority in the legislative branch. As Vox reported then, “it’s a ceremonial staff that rests by the speaker’s desk when the House is in session and has been historically used to restore order in the chamber.” During the second impeachment, Pelosi wore a mask in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The accessory, while necessary for safety, speaks volumes about the last year in America and of Trump’s presidency.

Tom Williams via Getty Images Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), gavels into recess after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 13.