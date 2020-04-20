Nancy Pelosi Gives Fox News Viewers An Earful On Why Trump's A 'Weak Leader'

She said much of those issues would be something to review later. But now, she said, Trump is blaming others, including the nation’s governors as well as herself ― and that led to her decision to call him weak. “Leaders take responsibility,” Pelosi told Chris Wallace. “So I said he’s a weak leader. He doesn’t take responsibility. He places blame on others. Pelosi called on Trump to make decisions based on science:

Trump later in the day fired back at the speaker, calling her “dumb” and saying she will be “overthrown.” Fox News has come under fire after a number of its most prominent hosts initially downplayed the threat of the pandemic. More recently, the network has come under criticism for giving voice to those who want to end the shutdowns and reopen the economy even at the expense of American lives. The Washington Post highlighted the network’s shift in tone: