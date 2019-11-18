Nancy Pelosi: Trump's Actions 'So Much Worse' That What Nixon Did

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are “so much worse” than former President Richard Nixon’s actions in the Watergate scandal, which prompted his resignation from office.

Pelosi, during an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” that aired Sunday, discussed the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry that focuses on Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

“It’s really a sad thing,” she said. “What the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did. But at some point, Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue.”

Faced with impeachment and the near certainty that the Senate would vote to remove him from office, Nixon resigned in August 1974.