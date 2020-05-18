Naomi Campbell Boosts Flight Hygiene With New Addition To Hazmat Suit

“In all honesty, this is not a funny time. It’s not a humorous time. I’m not doing this for laughs,” she said. “This is how I feel comfortable traveling. If I have to travel. I’m trying to keep it at a minimum. If I do have to go, I’m going like this.”

Campbell’s hyper-vigilant flight routine, which she’s been doing for the better part of 20 years, has received flak in the past.

“Now, I’m not ridiculous,” Campbell said in the footage.

It’s unclear where she was traveling to in her most recent post, however, Campbell told People in March that she was considering going back to London.