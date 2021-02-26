Cute Detail In Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open Win Photo Melts The Internet

There was a collective “awww” on Twitter when Naomi Osaka gave a sweet shout out to the ball girl at her final match at the Australian Open. The tennis star, who defeated No. 22 seed Jennifer Brady in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, in the women’s final in Melbourne, shared a photo on Twitter that captured the ball girl’s beaming smile at the winning moment. “Was looking at pics from AO and I just noticed the ballgirl in this,” Osaka captioned the image. “Hi.”

Was looking at pics from AO and I just noticed the ballgirl in this 👋🏾🥺❤️ hi pic.twitter.com/7SHNKQdKqg — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 25, 2021

The winning smile, captured by Australian photographer Quinn Rooney from Getty Images, has gone viral. The ABC’s ‘News breakfast’ tracked down Marle van der Merwe — the teenager who shared the delightful grin — who said she didn’t know about the tweet until her mum told her. “Yesterday, my mum sent me a link to the Twitter and I was with my friends at the time and I was just very shocked,” she told the program. “And excited.” Van der Merwe said that, while she was secretly rooting for Osaka, she would have “still been smiling” if Brady won. “The whole ball kid experience, that’s like life, you’ll never forget it,” she added. The moment melted some hearts on Twitter:

I'm aways impressed when players noticed other details on their own photos, show curiosity. Good for you Naomi. The ballgirl hs such a genuine and sincere smile on her face. She was certainly happy for you. — TENNISMEDIA (@luciahoff) February 25, 2021

You are Inspiring a whole world of young women that picture shows it. To cute — Zina Garrison (@beyondthegold) February 25, 2021

Ugh this is why I stan this woman abeg. Such a wholesome being ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/MVFMhZowpJ — Chthonic (@SMLaraba) February 25, 2021