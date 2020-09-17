Tennis star Naomi Osaka wants to say something to the people who criticized her for making political statements during the US Open tennis tournament: Thank you.

The 22-year-old won the Open this past weekend and also won the respect of millions by wearing facemasks featuring the names of Black victims of racial injustice and police brutality, such as ﻿Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Trayvon Martin.

But there were apparently some critics as well, based on a tweet Osaka sent on Tuesday calling out people who want to keep pro sports walled off from the rest of the world.

As you can see from her tweet, Osaka credits her win to her haters and promised to double down on what she says is “a human rights issue.”