NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Says He'll Quit After Confederate Flag Ban

Ray Ciccarelli, a part-time NASCAR truck series driver, just found a dubious way to make a name for himself.

Ciccarelli announced Wednesday that he’ll leave the circuit after 2020 because NASCAR is banning the Confederate flag at all events.

In a since-deleted but screen-captured Facebook post, Ciccarelli said he “could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is f―-ing one group to cater to another and i ain’t spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!!”

Ciccarelli, 50, who drives the No. 49 CMI Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, has earned one top 10 finish in the past three years, Sports Illustrated noted.