Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan Calling Her Oscars Cape ‘Deeply Offensive’

Natalie Portman contends that her support of female directors goes beyond feminist fashion statements. “I have tried, and I will keep trying [to get women work as directors],” the Academy Award-winning actor said in a statement, sent to HuffPost late Wednesday, responding to recent strong criticism from Rose McGowan.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Natalie Portman wears a cape embroidered with the names of female directors to the Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 9, 2020.

On Tuesday, McGowan published a Facebook post criticising Portman for wearing a “protest” cape to the Oscars that was embroidered with the names of several women who had been snubbed for a Best Director nomination this year.

In her post, the former “Charmed” star and activist argued that Portman was being hypocritical by wearing the garment because she had worked with only a handful of female directors in her career. McGowan also pointed out that Portman’s production company has made only one female-directed movie — which was directed by Portman.

Due to that history, McGowan found Portman’s outfit to be “deeply offensive” and reproached those who were calling her “brave” for wearing it. “I agree with Ms. McGowan that it is inaccurate to call me ‘brave’ for wearing a garment with women’s names on it,” Portman said in her statement on Wednesday. “Brave is a term I more strongly associate with actions like those of the women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein the last few weeks, under incredible pressure.” McGowan, it should be noted, was one of the first public accusers of the disgraced movie mogul now on trial for rape.

VIEW press via Getty Images Rose McGowan speaks to the press as Harvey Weinstein arrived at court on Jan. 6, 2020, in New York City.