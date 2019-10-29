Makeup Artist Apologises For Indigenous American Halloween Look Featuring Bullet Wound

A Gold Coast makeup artist has apologised for creating an Indigenous North American Halloween look that featured a bleeding bullet wound on the chest.

The artist, known for her realistic work, was asked by a client to create the grisly depiction for a “Dead Disney” Halloween party at the weekend but received several complaints after posting a pic of the final product on her Instagram Story.

The image has since expired but the Queensland makeup artist wants to make it clear she would “never promote racism.”

“I apologise endlessly for not seeing it from that perspective initially and nothing more than a Halloween look, but my eyes have been opened and I can empathise with how it may be offensive to some,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I’m definitely not racist, I’m Asian and being from a minority in a westernised country I’ve obviously experienced it in my life and would never intend that on anyone.”