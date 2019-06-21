We’ve developed incredible technology to bridge the space between all people. We can chat to our overseas relatives from anywhere in the world, whenever we feel like it. We all have dozens of apps connecting us to hundreds of our closest friends. We’re in touch with everybody, all at once.

So, why is our generation so lonely?

In the past, studies have indicated that seniors were the loneliest demographic group. But recent research found that young adults are actually the most socially isolated.

HuffPost Canada’s new series, “Navigating,” is all about figuring out the challenges of modern life. In the second episode, host and producer Kait Howell dives deep into the “loneliness epidemic” to figure out why it is we feel so lonely, and what we can do about it.