Getty Images Australian actor Dean Geyer has shared memories about his former 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera.

After ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera’s body was found this week in California, her former Australian co-star Dean Geyer has shared his thoughts and memories about the actor.

The 33-year-old went missing last Wednesday after renting a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who was discovered alone in the boat. It took nearly a week for investigators to find Rivera’s body, which they discovered Monday morning.

As news broke that the actor’s body was found, Geyer told HuffPost Australia he is “extremely saddened” the world has lost someone who had “such a positive impact” on many.

“Naya was an extremely talented performer who I got the pleasure of working with,” Geyer told HuffPost Australia.

“The only thing that rivaled her acting abilities was her incredible voice.

“I am extremely saddened to hear that we have lost someone who had such a positive impact on so many people’s lives through her art. May the holy spirit comfort her family during this incredibly painful time.”