Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband, Ryan Dorsey, Speaks Out For The First Time Since Her Death

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, is breaking his silence after the “Glee” star was confirmed dead following a tragic boating accident. Dorsey paid tribute to Rivera — who went missing at Lake Piru in Southern California earlier this month — in a heartbreaking post on Instagram Saturday with a photo of the late actor and their 4-year-old son, Josey. “This is so unfair ... there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts,” he wrote in the lengthy caption. “I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here. ... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair.” After a days-long search for Rivera, her body was recovered on July 13, and officials declared her death an accidental drowning.

Josey — who was found alone on a boat on the lake after it was overdue for return — told authorities that the mother and son went for a swim but that she did not get back in the vessel, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said. Because of the strong currents on the lake that day, authorities suspected that Rivera “mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.” “I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for,” Dorsey said in his Instagram post. He recalled that Rivera often got annoyed at how many photos he took of the family. “I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up,” he added.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera in 2015.