Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Late 'Glee' Star

Nickayla Rivera has paid tribute to her sister, ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, after her tragic death in a boating accident earlier this month.

In her first Instagram post since Rivera, 33, went missing at Lake Piru in Southern California on July 8, the 25-year-old model, shared a childhood black-and-white photo of herself kissing her big sister.

“Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself,” she captioned the image.

“I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young. My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.