Glee Star Naya Rivera’s Body Found At Lake Piru In California

The 33-year-old had rented a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, on Lake Piru in Los Padres National Forest on Wednesday and was last seen around 1pm, according to local news affiliate Fox 11 Los Angeles. The child, who was found alone hours later sleeping in the pontoon boat and wearing a life vest, told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming and that she never returned to the vessel.

Ayub noted during the press conference that the child told investigators that Rivera had helped him into the boat and that when he looked back at her, he saw her “disappear under the surface of the water.”

Representatives for the actor did not return a request for comment.

Soon after Rivera was reported missing, search efforts began as investigators combed the lake, which is 2 miles long and about 130 feet deep at its deepest point. Due to the water’s murkiness and subsequent low visibility, one volunteer diver, Max O’Brien, told reporters that they had been conducting the search by touch.