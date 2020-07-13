Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Co-Star Heather Morris Wants To Organise Search Team To Find Her

On Thursday, Morris said she is refusing to give up on the recovery efforts, expressing hope for Rivera’s safe return.

“It’s so hard to wrap your head around something unknown,” Morris told E! News in a statement. “I’m holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery. I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything, and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong.”

Rivera’s other “Glee” co-stars have also spoken out in recent days, rallying their followers to pray that she’s found alive.

“Love and hug on the people you can, while you can. I love you. Everyone, please send out your prayers,” Chord Overstreet wrote on Twitter after the news broke. Meanwhile, Harry Shum Jr. tweeted, “Praying.”