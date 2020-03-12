The NBA announced Wednesday evening that it is suspending the 2019-2020 basketball season after a player tested positive for coronavirus. “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the association said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Breaking: The NBA just suspended the season after a player tested positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bqqoANJ3M6 — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 12, 2020

The NBA’s suspension comes after a Utah Jazz player tested positive at a game Wednesday evening. The affected player is reportedly Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert. Players from both the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder walked off the court right before the game began. Fans were then asked to leave the arena.

“The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in its Wednesday statement. “At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.” Earlier in the day, the Utah Jazz tweeted that players Emmanuel Mudiay and Gobert were both ill. Gobert is the only player who has reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Jazz-Thunder game has officially been postponed. Fans have been asked to leave Chesapeake Energy Arena. pic.twitter.com/i0rm4khahI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

The Utah Jazz played against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Rudy Gobert touches all the microphones Monday ahead of Jazz/Raptors.



Jazz/Raptors play in Utah.



Jazz go to OKC where tonights game is postponed and Gobert is confirmed to have COVID19.



Raptors fly back to Toronto where they have 2 events tonight.



NBA Season is suspended. — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) March 12, 2020

Of course symptoms can show themselves a week or so after you’re contracted, so licking all the microphones and recorders may not have done it. If it was earlier, it means a whole bunch of other teams and cities will be directly affected. — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) March 12, 2020

ESPN reported that Jazz and Thunder players were “currently quarantined” in the arena.