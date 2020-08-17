A photographer working for the National Basketball League got the boot after he posted a sexist meme about vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.

Photographer Bill Baptist was ejected from the NBA’s competition “bubble” in Orlando for sharing an image on his Facebook page of a mock logo for the new Democratic presidential ticket. It read: “Joe and the Hoe,” apparently referring to Joe Biden and Harris.

WNBA Hall-of-Famer and former Houston Comet Sheryl Swoopes shared a screenshot of the slur on her Facebook page and demanded that Baptist be fired. She knew Baptist from when he covered the Comets and the Houston Rockets: