The producers of ‘Neighbours’ say the show will continue filming as metropolitan Melbourne goes into a six-week lockdown later this week. Australia’s longest-running soap shoots its external scenes in Pin Oak Court in the suburb of Vermont South and its internal scenes at studios in Forest Hill, about 18km east of Melbourne’s CBD.

“Neighbours will continue under its current production model adopted when Stage 3 restrictions were first introduced in Victoria,” the show’s production company Fremantle Australia said in a statement to HuffPost Australia. “The strict health and safety measures we have adhered to for the past 11 weeks will be maintained, ensuring the well-being of our cast and crew remains intact.”

Channel 10 TV show 'Neighbours' will continue filming as metropolitan Melbourne goes into a six-week lockdown later this week

Since returning to filming in April, the cast and crew have been practising social distancing, with no kissing allowed on set. Instead of extras, crew members have been appearing in the background of scenes. The cast and crew have been isolated into three distinct groups, while ‘camera trickery’ has made the actors look a lot closer than they are. “There will be no more than 100 people a day in any area, we’ll implement the four-square-metre rule and the one-and-a-half-metre social distancing rule,” Chris Oliver-Taylor, chief executive of Fremantle Australia told ABC in April. “We’re going to assume if someone does get sick we don’t need to shut the entire shoot — we just close that group and carry on.”