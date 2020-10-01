Australian actress Olympia Valance has announced her engagement to former professional Australian rules footballer Thomas Bellchambers.

The 27-year-old, well known for portraying Paige Smith on popular soap ‘Neighbours’ shared the exciting news with her fans in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Today is a special day. The man of my dreams proposed to me. I get to marry my best friend 🥰 @thomas_bellchambers,” she wrote on the social media platform.

Attached was a photo of Olympia showing off her sparkling engagement ring while she kissed her fiancé on Queensland’s Orpheus Island.