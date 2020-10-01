ENTERTAINMENT
01/10/2020 2:39 PM AEST | Updated 01/10/2020 4:59 PM AEST

Former Neighbours Star Olympia Valance Gets Engaged To Thomas Bellchambers

The proposal involved a romantic picnic on Orpheus Island.

Australian actress Olympia Valance has announced her engagement to former professional Australian rules footballer Thomas Bellchambers.

The 27-year-old, well known for portraying Paige Smith on popular soap ‘Neighbours’ shared the exciting news with her fans in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Today is a special day. The man of my dreams proposed to me. I get to marry my best friend 🥰 @thomas_bellchambers,” she wrote on the social media platform.

Attached was a photo of Olympia showing off her sparkling engagement ring while she kissed her fiancé on Queensland’s Orpheus Island.

John Sciulli via Getty Images
Olympia Valance attends the 2019 G'Day USA Gala at 3LABS on January 26, 2019 in Culver City, California.

Thomas shared the same photo on his Instagram account and wrote, “Couldn’t be happier...stuck with me now. 💍❤️”

Olympia and Thomas, 31, have been dating since April 2019. 

The couple first sparked engagement rumours in December last year, and then in February this year they revealed they bought a property together in rural Victoria.

View this post on Instagram

Couldn’t be happier...stuck with me now. 💍❤️

A post shared by Thomas Bellchambers (@thomas_bellchambers) on

Related...

MORE: entertainment Arts and Entertainment engagements neighbours Olympia Valance Paige Smith thomas bellchambers