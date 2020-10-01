Australian actress Olympia Valance has announced her engagement to former professional Australian rules footballer Thomas Bellchambers.
The 27-year-old, well known for portraying Paige Smith on popular soap ‘Neighbours’ shared the exciting news with her fans in an Instagram post on Thursday.
“Today is a special day. The man of my dreams proposed to me. I get to marry my best friend 🥰 @thomas_bellchambers,” she wrote on the social media platform.
Attached was a photo of Olympia showing off her sparkling engagement ring while she kissed her fiancé on Queensland’s Orpheus Island.
Thomas shared the same photo on his Instagram account and wrote, “Couldn’t be happier...stuck with me now. 💍❤️”
Olympia and Thomas, 31, have been dating since April 2019.
The couple first sparked engagement rumours in December last year, and then in February this year they revealed they bought a property together in rural Victoria.