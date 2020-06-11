Netflix has yanked four of Chris Lilley’s shows from its library including “Summer Heights High”, “Jonah From Tonga” and “Angry Boys” amid blackface backlash.

The shows see Lilley in dark make-up playing characters including Tongan schoolboy Jonah, Black rapper S.mouse and Asian characters.

His most recent comedy series, the Netflix original Lunatics, is still available to stream, despite controversy over one of the characters, Jana Melhoopen-Jonks.

Lilley has been accused of using blackface for the role – but a producer for the show has insisted that the character is “not a woman of colour”.

Rapper Briggs has been calling Lilley out on his use of blackface for years and now wants Netflix to find more First Nations content.