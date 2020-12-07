Netflix Responds To Calls For Disclaimer To Be Added To The Crown

Netflix Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin play Prince Charles and Princess Diana in The Crown

In a statement issued to Deadline, the streaming service said: “We have always presented The Crown as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events. “As a result we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.” Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), told the Mail On Sunday last week: “[The Crown] is a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that. “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.” It is understood the streaming service has received a private letter from Dowden, and has sent a private response. Earl Spencer also told ITV’s Lorraine: “I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that: ‘This isn’t true but it is based around some real events’. “I worry people do think [the show] is gospel, and that’s unfair.”