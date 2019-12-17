Mike Pont via Getty Images Penn Badgley is back for season two of Netflix series "You".

Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) relocates from New York to California in the forthcoming season of Netflix’s “You,” but in the Los Angeles sunshine, his dark and dangerous habits are harder to shake than ever. Netflix dropped the Season 2 trailer of “You” early Monday, and from the looks of it, Joe makes a concerted effort to start afresh on the West Coast. Under a new name, Will Bettelheim, he scores a swanky, sun-drenched apartment. He has his eye on a new woman, too ― an aspiring chef fittingly named Love (Victoria Pedretti). As the first season of this psychological thriller showed, however, Joe may be able to run from his past as a stalker and serial killer, but he can’t hide. The Season 2 trailer features the return of Candace (Ambyr Childers), Joe’s once-presumed-to-be-dead ex who happens to know a few things about the fate of his recent girlfriend Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

