23/01/2020 7:42 AM AEDT

New 2020 Attack Ad Reveals What Donald Trump Fears The Most

Trump is "incredibly concerned" about running against one particular Democratic candidate, according to the spot.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is the Democratic presidential candidate who scares President Donald Trump the most, according to a new attack ad that her 2020 campaign released on Tuesday.

The 30-second spot starts with political pundits claiming Trump and his team are “concerned” about running against Warren, “fears her” the most and sees her populist economic policies “as a threat.”

“He’s done everything he can for the wealthy and well-connected,” Warren then says. “I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message because I’m going to beat him and be a president who works for you.”

Warren’s Democratic rival Joe Biden released a similar ad last week. It asked Trump the question: “Why are you so obsessed with me, Mr. President?”

