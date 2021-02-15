Australian Tabloid Releases Unfortunate 'It's Over' Cover As Meghan And Harry Announce Second Baby

Australian magazine New Idea hit newsstands on Monday with the cover line ‘It’s all over’ accompanying a ripped image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding day.

A few hours later the Sussexes announced they were expecting their second child, followed by the release of a black and white image showing Meghan’s bump - posted by photographer Misan Harriman.

Some readers have called out New Idea’s cover on social media for eluding that the pair’s relationship was seemingly “over”.

Inside the mag, the cover story wasn’t about the couple’s relationship but about apparent demands that Meghan and Harry should give up their royal titles and patronages “once and for all”.

The magazine hasn’t yet posted its cover on social media but shared Misan’s black and white pic on Instagram with some followers commenting on the contrasting storylines.

One follower wrote: “Yet this weeks front cover is harry and Megan have split, heres a new idea stop printing fake news for selling.”

Another added: “Little bit of a departure from the headline on your latest cover.”

Twitter users also pounced on the timing of the cover story: