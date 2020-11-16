Nestle Australia has changed the name of two popular Allen’s confectionary products, Red Skins and Chicos sweets after backlash earlier this year.

The items will now be called Red Ripper and Cheekies, respectively, and will be on shelves in early 2021.

Redskin is a derogatory term that refers to First Nations American peoples, while chico, which translates to “boy” in Spanish, can be offensive to those of Latin American descent.

Nestle Allens

“Nestle has an unwavering commitment to upholding respect for our friends, neighbours and colleagues,” said Nestle General Manager Confectionery, Chris O’Donnell.

“We hope Australians will support the evolution of these two much loved lollies – while the names are new, the lollies themselves remain unchanged. We will keep pack changes simple to help lolly lovers find their favourites easily.”

Wednesday’s announcement attracted mixed reactions, but many were positive and supportive of the name changes.

“Great job. I’m sure those affected by the old names feel vindicated today,” one person wrote on Facebook. “For all the other angry clueless white people that this does not affect one bit, pull your head in you have no idea!!”

“Love the new names! Really cool whoever came up with them,” penned another.

In June the company announced that the product names would change, a move that was part of the corporate world’s reckoning following anti-racism protests triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Meanwhile a month later it was announced Washington’s NFL franchise will no longer be called the Redskins after nearly 50 years of pressure from Native American activists.

With additional reporting by Swati Pandey, Reuters