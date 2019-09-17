New 'SNL' Cast Member Fired After Using Racist And Homophobic Slurs

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” has fired new cast member Shane Gillis in response to racist and homophobic comments he made on a podcast last year, four days after announcing the new hire.

“After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL,” a spokesperson for the late night show said in a statement in the U.S. Monday. “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”

In the 2018 clip from “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast,” uncovered Thursday by freelance comedy writer Seth Simons, Gillis and co-host Matt McCusker repeatedly mock people of Chinese descent, denigrating their accents and calling Chinatown “fucking nuts” and “full fucking China.”

“Let the fucking chinks live there,” Gillis says in the clip.

He goes on to say that “an Asian trying to learn English” bothers him more than “any other minority playing music in a restaurant loud on their phone.”

Later, he describes his racist jokes as “nice racism, good racism.”

The original video has since been deleted.