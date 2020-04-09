New ‘Tiger King’ Episode Might Be Coming To Netflix Next Week

Netflix has apparently heard your cry for more “Tiger King” because a new episode might be on the way for all you cool cats and kittens. The hit true-crime series, co-directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, documented the wild story of a group of big cat owners in the United States, including the titular Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, over seven increasingly bizarre episodes.

Courtesy of NETFLIX Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, in Netflix's "Tiger King."

Now that “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has captured the attention of celebrities like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian, and become the most popular series on the streaming platform for weeks, the next chapter in the twisty saga is apparently in the works.

At least if you believe one of its stars Jeff Lowe, who took over Exotic’s zoo before Exotic was arrested and convicted for, among other charges, his role in a murder-for-hire scheme targeting animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!



🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨



There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Lowe revealed the news in a Cameo video posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ third baseman, Justin Turner. “Thank you for watching our show ... You just wasted seven hours on us. You need a life,” Lowe and his wife, Lauren Dropla, joked in the video message. “Take care, guys, we love you. Netflix is adding one more episode, [that] will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on!” Netflix did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. As for what the new episode will explore, Lowe didn’t offer any more details, but there have been some notable developments since the series debuted. Not only has Exotic — who is reportedly “over the moon” about his newfound fame — called for a presidential pardon from prison (where he is currently serving a 22-year sentence), he’s also filed a $94 million lawsuit against the Department of the Interior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Lowe, and other “government agents.”

netflix Big Cat Rescue founder Carol Baskin in Netflix's "Tiger King."