There’s A New Version Of The 'Alphabet Song' And People Absolutely Hate It

Eleme-NOPE is the rallying cry from people on Twitter when it comes to a new take on the “Alphabet Song.”

In 2012, Dream English — an English-teaching website that aims to “make educational music that is not only filled with important phrases and grammar, but is also enjoyable to listen to” — debuted a new version of the classic children’s tune (above). This twist slows down and clarifies the letters “LMNOP” that most sing as “elemenopee.” This version also changes the original song’s melody once those letters are sung.

The creator of Dream English, a musician, songwriter and teacher who goes by the name Matt R., said on his YouTube channel that he teaches “young learners of English as a foreign language, and have found this way [is] the most effective for teaching the letters.”

Dream English’s “Alphabet Song” is featured in numerous videos on its YouTube channel, including a chant and playful variations. The channel also features plenty of videos with the original “Alphabet Song” as well.

Yet, despite the new version’s good intentions, when a Twitter user posted it on the social media site Friday, most people despised it.