New York Times Opinion Chief James Bennet Out After 'Send In The Troops' Op-Ed

New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet has resigned effective Sunday, after the paper published a widely excoriated op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that advocated for military action against the ongoing anti-racism protests around the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

Bennet’s resignation is effective immediately, a spokesperson for the Times announced Sunday.

“Both of us concluded that James would not be able to lead the team through the next leg of change that is required,” the paper’s publisher, A.G. Sulzberger, said in the paper’s own story about Bennet’s exit.

One of his deputies, Katie Kingsbury, will become acting editorial page editor through the November election.

After initially defending the decision to run the column, Bennet admitted on Friday that he had not read it prior to publication.

Bennet’s other deputy, Jim Dao — who publicly admitted that he “oversaw the acceptance and review of the Cotton Op-Ed” — is being demoted and reassigned, the Times said Sunday.