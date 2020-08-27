New Zealand Court Sentences Mosque Shooter To Life Imprisonment Without Parole

Pool via Getty Images Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant listens as Crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh deliveries his submission during his sentencing hearing at Christchurch High Court on August 27, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Brenton Harrison Tarrant has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of 92 charges relating to New Zealand's worst mass shooting in history. The Australian was charged with 51 counts of murder and 40 of attempted murder as well as engaging in a Terrorist Act after opening fire at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch on Friday, 15 March 2019. 50 people were killed, and dozens were injured while another man died later in hospital. (Photo by John Kirk-Anderson - Pool/Getty Images)

A New Zealand court sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand’s deadliest shooting to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country.

Brenton Tarrant, a 29-year-old Australian, admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage at two Christchurch mosques which he livestreamed on Facebook.

High Court Judge Cameron Mander said in Christchurch on Thursday that a finite term would not be sufficient.

“Your crimes, however, are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation,” said Mander in handing down the sentence.

“As far as I can discern, you are empty of any empathy for your victims,” he said.

Prosecutors told the court earlier that Tarrant wanted to instill fear in those he described as invaders and that he carefully planned the attacks to cause maximum carnage.

Tarrant, a white supremacist who represented himself during his trial, said through a lawyer in court on Thursday that he did not oppose the prosecution’s application for a life without parole sentence.

Reporting by Praveen Menon and Jonathan Barrett.