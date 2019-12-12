New Zealand Volcano Eruption: Death Toll Rises To 8

via REUTERS A view of White Island, New Zealand after a volcanic eruption December 9, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. AUCKLAND RESCUE HELICOPTER TRUST /via REUTERS

New Zealand Police said on Thursday that two more people had died from injuries sustained during the eruption of the White Island volcano this week, bringing the confirmed death toll to eight. The two people had been receiving treatment in hospitals in Auckland and Hamilton, police said in a statement. The volcano erupted on Monday afternoon while tour groups were on the island. More than two dozen people remain in hospital and nine people are listed as officially missing. Increasing tremors on a volcanic island have heightened the risk of another massive eruption, preventing the recovery of bodies three days after an eruption engulfed dozens of tourists in steam and hot ash. There is nine people officially listed as missing, and 30 injured. Australian Gavin Dallow, 53, and his stepdaughter Zoe Hosking, 15, were the latest victims to be identified on Wednesday. “Our hearts break at the loss of Zoe at such a young age,” the Dallow family said in an emailed statement. “We mourn the loss of Gavin and Zoe.” And the death toll could rise with 29 people in intensive care in several hospitals around the country.

Twenty seven people have horrific burns to 30% or more of their body and 22 are also on airway support due to the severity of their burns, said medical authorities. “We anticipate we will require an additional 1.2 million square centimetres of skin for the ongoing needs of the patients,” Counties Manukau Chief Medical Officer, Dr Peter Watson, said at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland. “The nature of the burns suffered is complicated by the gases and chemicals in the eruption. This has necessitated more rapid treatment of these burns than is the case for thermal-only burns,” said Watson. Surgical teams were engaged in around-the-clock treatment. “This is just the start of a very long process that for some patients will last several months,” he said. The Australian government said it expected to transfer up to 10 injured citizens from New Zealand starting in the next 24 hours, if medical staff approve them for travel. TOO RISKY TO RECOVER BODIES Authorities monitoring the uninhabited island said conditions were worsening and there was now a 40-60% chance of a massive eruption similar to Monday in the next 24 hours. “In summary, yesterday there was a high risk of an eruption. Today there is an even higher risk of an eruption. And the parameters are worsening at the moment,” Graham Leonard, a senior volcanologist at GNS Science, told a news conference in Wellington. A plume of smoke could still be seen coming from the island. “I’ve spoken to many of those involved in the operation and they are very, very eager to get back there, they want to bring people’s loved ones home,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an interview with Reuters in Wellington. Aerial surveillance has detected no signs of life on the island, where at least one tour group was captured on automated webcams in the crater just a minute before the eruption.