MyPillow CEOMike Lindell can’t get a break these days.

It seems media outlets that once gave him free rein to spout his baseless allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen fromDonald Trump are no longer willing to indulge him.

On Tuesday, an anchor on the very conservative Newsmax cable channel walked out of an interview with Lindell because the political pillow-maker kept making false election claims.

Lindell was cancelled because he wouldn’t answer questions about the topic at hand, which was ― no joke ― “cancel culture.”

It was a natural subject considering that Twitter has permanently banned Lindell and his company from the social media platform after he used it to repeat political lies about widespread election fraud.

But Lindell used his airtime to once again rant without evidence that Dominion Voting Systems somehow rigged the election against Trump ― even though the company has threatened legal action against him.

Since Dominion has also threatened legal action against Newsmax, anchor Bob Sellers talked over Lindell, emphasising that the MyPillow CEO’s claims have not been substantiated and that Democrat Joe Biden legitimately won the election, reading a disclaimer that counters Lindell’s falsehoods about Biden’s victory not being legit.

“We at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations,” Sellers said. “We just want to let people know that there’s nothing substantive about them.”